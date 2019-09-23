|
|
Charles E. Vincent, 79, of Gurnee, peacefully passed away in the presence of his family on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Advocate Condell in Libertyville. Visitation will be from 5PM-7PM on Tuesday, September 24 at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home. Service begins at 10:30AM on Wednesday, September 25 at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. For full length obituary, please visit www.GurneeSalataFH.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019