Charles J. "Chuck" McCann, 88 years old of Round Lake Beach, IL passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at his home. He was born September 29, 1930 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Harry and Florence (nèe Barnum) McCann. He was raised in Maryville, IL from between 1940 and 1945 and later attended Hirsch High School in Chicago while working. On February 18, 1961, Chuck married Rita (nèe Gorman). They were parishioners of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Lake Villa. After he received his Bachelor's Degree in Education and a Master's Degree in Science Education from Chicago Teachers College, he was a teacher for the Chicago Public Schools and Oak Lawn Hometown School. He also worked for many years at the Illinois Central Railroad and was a naturalist for the Cook County Forest Preserve. Chuck was the author of five fictional books and short stories and was a member of the Lake County Art League. He was a truly unique and unforgettable character.Charles is survived by his wife of over 58 years, Rita; their children, Larry (Julie) McCann, Laura (Steve) Michelfelder, Linda (Robert) Schmidt, and George; their fifteen grandchildren and twelve and a half great-grandchildren; his son-in-law, Earl Rupp; his siblings, June Marie Fine, Marjorie (Vince) Danzi, Michael (Whitney) Ostrowksi; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, Chuck is preceded in death by his daughters, Loretta Rupp and Lyda Meadows; and his brothers, Richard and Ronald McCann. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00AM on Thursday, March 28, 2109 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 135 South Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa, IL 60046 with a Memorial Visitation to be held from 4:00PM until 8:00PM on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will be private. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to St. Jude's Children Hospital at .