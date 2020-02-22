|
Charles James Smale, 66, of Waukegan, IL, died February 16, 2020 at Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan. Charlie was born September 27, 1953 in Waukegan. He retired from the Chicago Northwestern Union Pacific after 33 years. He was an avid hunter and famous knife maker with his work published in knife magazines. Charlie loved animals and riding his Harley Davidson. He was a loyal friend and his sense of humor will be missed. He is survived by his son, Charles Moran Smale; cousin, Donna Parkhurst; and ex-wife and dear friend, Lori Wyrick. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, William B. and Virginia Smale. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 22, 2020