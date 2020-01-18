Home

Charles Keith "Chuck" Simon III


1959 - 2020
Chuck Simon age 60, of Gurnee, IL. passed away in Kenosha, WI. on Friday, January 10, 2020 of natural causes. Born in Waukegan, IL. on February 22, 1959, he was the son of the late Charles "Keith" Simon, Jr. and Geraldine A. (McMinn) Simon.

He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Simon, his sister, Diana (Ted) Simon Parsons of Sandy, UT; his brother, Kenneth Edward; and his nieces, nephews and cousins.

In accordance with Chuck's wishes, no funeral services will be held.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 18, 2020
