Charles L. Terry, 86, of Beach Park, IL, passed away peacefully to meet the Lord Jesus while holding his oldest daughters hand after a courageous battle with cancer on August 15, 2020. He will be remembered fondly by all those who knew him.
Charles was born March 15, 1934 in Sardis, MS. He married Joyce Hoff on July 29, 1961 in Waukegan, IL. Charles retried from the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union #73.
Charles loved life itself and went big in everything he did. He loved to celebrate big while sharing everything he had. He was self taught and talented with the steel guitar and enjoyed riding his Harley and tractors. His family will always cherish the memories made at the family cabin in Canada each summer. Charles enjoyed hosting family picnics and epic events; everyone remembers his huge sense of humor and how he enjoyed making people laugh with jokes and stories. Charles would give the shirt off his back to those he loved.
He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife of 59 years, Joyce C. Terry; daughters, Kimberly M. Terry, and Lisa (Todd) Creekmore; granddaughter, Makena Faith Creekmore; step-grandchildren, Krista (Chris) Nelson, and Katelyn Creekmore; five step-great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Jan) Terry; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dovie Lee Nolan Terry; father, Robert Ed Terry; and a brother, Bob Terry.
There will be a celebration of life with his family at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com
