|
|
Charles M. Willms, 87, of Waukegan, IL. passed away on July 27, 2019 at Grove at the Lake in Zion, IL. He was born in Lake Forest, IL on January 29, 1932 to John Christopher and Florence Rose (nee Peters) Willms. He retired from the Social Security Administration. He served in the U.S. Airforce during the Korean War, and he was a lifelong member of the American Legion. Charles proudly served for many years on Spaulding's School Board and several years for the Waukegan School Board. He was also a past Waukegan Township Trustee. His passion was serving on several political committees throughout the years.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Yvonne (nee Soderberg), two sons; Dorman and Linda of Waukegan, and Kevin of Malvern, Iowa, two daughters; Robin Ward of Wadsworth, IL, and Carla Sayre of Lindenhurst, IL, his daughter in law Lynne Willms, his ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and his brother Richard (Wilda).
He was preceded in death by his two children; Beth Ann "Buffy" Willms – Brooks and Brian Willms, three brothers; John, Howard and twin brother Robert, and his sister Barbara Miceli.
Services and Burial were private at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park in Zion, IL. Memorials would be appreciated to: Sky Lodge Christian Camp, N. 4855 County Rd. Y, Montello, WI. 53949. Arrangements by Bradley Funeral Home.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 3, 2019