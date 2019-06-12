|
|
Charles Perry Rice was born August 17, 1925 he departed this life June 2, 2019.Charles was born to Orestis and Irene (Shaffer) Rice in Louisville, KY.He was in the Coast Guard, he was a Veteran, he was also a member of the Elks.Charles leaves a host of children, grandchildren, great grandchildren nieces, nephews, family and friends.Visitation will be on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Bradshaw and Range Funeral Home 2513 Dugdale Road Waukegan, IL 60085 847-662-3553. Interment will follow in Cincinnati, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Charles Rice to Milwaukee VA Fisher House 5000 W. National Ave. Milwaukee, Wi. 53295.The family would like to thank Bradshaw and Range for their excellent service and support.Please sign guest book at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun from June 12 to June 13, 2019