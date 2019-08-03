|
|
Charles Suits Jr. was born in Sparks Hill, IL to Charles Suits and Elizabeth Dutton Suits on March 18, 1927. He went to his final rest on July 14, 2019 after a prolonged illness.
He is survived by his brother Silas Suits from Lodi, CA, his daughter Elaine Suits Rahn in Palos Verdes, CA, his son Dr. Charles W. Suits in Wichita Falls, TX, plus 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife Betty Creamer Suits, his sister Wilda Davis Denton and brothers Bill Davis, Lloyd Barnard, Lowell Barnard, Donald Ray Suits, Paul Suits, Naomi Suits and Enoch Suits.
Charles ran a successful insurance agency in Elizabethtown, IL and relocated his family from Rosiclare, IL to Waukegan IL in 1964. He continued work in the insurance business until well after his 80th birthday. He was a Probation Officer and Deputy Coroner in Lake County, Il, a 32nd degree Mason and was President over the years in 10+ organizations. He and his wife were active members of the United Methodist Church in Waukegan. He will always be very loved and missed every day.
Any donations or memoriam should be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls at 4909 Johnson Road Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 3, 2019