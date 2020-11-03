August 7, 1946 – October 30, 2020
Charles Vincent Wallis, 74, of Indianapolis, IN passed away October 30, 2020. Chuck was a loving husband to Joanne; devoted father to Greg (Betsy) Wallis and Lynn (Brian) Boak; cherished grandfather of Ethan and Danny Wallis and Henry and Nathan Boak; and pesky little brother to Linda Grammar. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Vincent and Violet Wallis and his sister Joyce Thyne. Chuck was born on August 7, 1946 in Waukegan, IL. He graduated from Waukegan Township High School and earned an associate's degree in business from the Lake Forest Graduate School of Management. Chuck spent his entire career in the printing business where he met so many great friends. Chuck's greatest loves, after spending time with his family, were being on the golf course, vacationing in Wisconsin while enjoying a brandy old-fashioned with olives and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. A fierce card player, Chuck loved playing cribbage and bridge with friends and family. He loved having his kids and grandsons living so close so he could give them great big hugs.
The celebration of life for Chuck will be private due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Chuck may be made to the Assistance League of Indianapolis online at www.alindy.org
.