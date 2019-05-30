The last son of George Sr. and Lucinda Andrews whom they named Charlie Andrews, departed this life on Saturday, May 25, 2019, to join his parents, children, and siblings and to be with his Lord. He professed Christ at an early age was baptized in Baker County, Ga. He was educated in the Baker County School System and later moved to Albany, Georgia as a young man. He relocated to Illinois and married the love of life, Helen D. Andrews, December 31, 1951. This union blended five children, Marion, Charlie, Charles, Carolyn, and Derek. Charlie will always be known as a man of few words, but much wisdom. He was known in his community as "Mr. Fix It". He was the ultimate of neighbor, always willing to assist, guide and direct. He loved gardening and took great pride in his lawn, and his community. He was a member of the deacon board dating back to the '50s. He was employed at United States Steel for 40 years, in addition to running a successful janitorial business and lawn and garden service. After retiring from United States Steel, he was employed as a school bus driver for 20 years. He was a member of the Eureka Temple Elk's Lodge and a was a loyal supporter of North Chicago High School Booster Club. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and Bulls and the greatest armchair coach of all. His services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10 a.m wake, funeral service immediately following at Christian Valley M.B Church 2690 Argonne Drive, North Chicago, IL 60064. Professional services entrusted to Tolar Westgate Funeral Home. Published in the Lake County News Sun from May 30 to May 31, 2019