Charlotte Ann Rautanen, 76, of Waukegan, passed away October 30, 2020, at Thrive of Lake County in Mundelein. She was born January 8, 1944, in Wakefield, MI to the late Albert and Florence (Anderson) Hanganen. On October 26, 1963, in Waukegan, Char married the love of her life, David Rautanen. Char has been a member of Trinity United Lutheran Church in Waukegan for over 50 years. She loved to sing and was a longtime member of the church choir. Dave and Char enjoyed traveling often to their property in the Upper Peninsula to visit family and friends. Char also loved spending time with her longtime friends, Bonnie & Randy Copenharve, Mike & Jill DeBates, Grace & John Lucas, and Bob & Carol Motley. Char is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, David; son and daughter-in-law, Don (Becky) Rautanen; grandchildren, Michelle Major, Katrina Rautanen, Joshua Rautanen, and Jonathan Rautanen; great grandson, Mason King; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Beverly and Henry "Hank" Snyr; nieces and nephews, Joe Snyr, Kathy (Mike) Alvarado, Tonya Snyr, and Tim (Lori) Hanganen. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Ruth Ann Rautanen-Major; brother & sister-in-law, Albert (Joanne) Hanganen; brother-in-law, Bernard Rautanen; and nephew and his wife, Daniel (Sue) Hanganen. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 3:30pm-5:00pm at Trinity United Lutheran Church, 658 Grand Ave., Waukegan. A private funeral service will follow the visitation at the church with Pastor Richard Grudt officiating. A private family burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Libertyville. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Lutheran Church in Waukegan. Arrangements entrusted to Sambrano Funeral & Cremation, Gurnee. Please sign the guestbook at LauraSambranoFunerals.com
