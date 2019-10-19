Home

Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Humility Church
10655 W Wadsworth Road
Beach Park, IL
More Obituaries for Charlotte Heiny
Charlotte Heiny

Charlotte Heiny Obituary
Charlotte "Lotte" Heiny of Beach Park, IL, passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by her devoted sons. Lotte was born in Uffenheim, Germany to Benedickt and Dorthea Boczek. She married Roger P. Heiny on August 6, 1966 in Germany. They started a family and then moved to Beach Park, Illinois. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Humility Parish in Beach Park. She was fluent in 4 languages and held various jobs including working for the United States Customs in Germany, and here in the states worked as a bank teller, for her husbands business, she babysat and ultimately retired from ZBTHS as a SEDOL teacher. Lotte was a member of the Red Hats and wore her hat with pride. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, doing puzzles and playing cards. Lotte is survived by her loving husband, Roger; sons, Roger Jr. (Lucy) Heiny, and Randy (Erica) Heiny; four grandsons; one great-grandson; and other family members including nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters; and a beloved grandson, Thomas. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Humility Church, 10655 W Wadsworth Road, Beach Park. Interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of Humility Church have been suggested. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 19, 2019
