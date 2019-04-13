Home

Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 855-2760
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
Chita Somera Obituary
Chita Somera, 72 of Waukegan, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan.Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 and again from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Father Dennis Zalecky will officiate.Please visit www.warrenfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 13, 2019
