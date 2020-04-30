Home

Chrisavgi Wade


1930 - 2020
Chrisavgi Wade Obituary
Chrisavgi Wade, 90 , of Waukegan, Illinois passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April, 26, 2020. She was born on January 30, 1930 in Logga, Greece. She married her husband Ben Wade in 1964, in Athens, Greece. She then moved to the United States. She was a life-long member of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church of Waukegan.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ben, her son Nicholas, and Brother-In-Law Harold Wade. She is survived by her niece, Ruby Phillips (James) of Waukegan , her sister-in-law Barbara Wade, and many family and friends in the United States and in Greece.

Private funeral will be held at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1400 N. O'Plaine Road, Libertyville, IL 60048. The family would like to thank Star Hospice for their wonderful care of Chrisavgi.

For funeral info: 847-336-0127
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 30, 2020
