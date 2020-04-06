|
Christine Burke of Gurnee, IL, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020, at the age of 77 at Libertyville Manor.
Christine is survived by her children, Gloria (Frank) Skradski and James (Pennie) Burke; her grandchildren, Nicholas Skradski and Taylore, Branden, Conner and Dylan Burke; and her siblings, Bernice Carter, Betty Totten, Delores Carroll, Oretha Harness, Virginia Lewis, Charles Pack, Eugene Horn and Ezra Pack, Jr. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Pack; her siblings, Arnold Pack and Barbara Jean Lustre; and her loving husband Dewey Burke.
Christine was born in Warfield, KY, on September 15, 1942. She was married to the love of her life, Dewey, for 61 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; and she was an animal lover who rescued several cats and dogs. She worked at Anchor Glass for 20 years, retiring in 1992. Christine was an avid sports fan and loved all Chicago sports teams, but she was a die hard Cubs fan and watched every game with her husband.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation, a private burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Libertyville, IL. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Please share your memories of Christine and sign the guestbook at MarshFuneralHome.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 6, 2020