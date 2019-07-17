|
|
Christopher J. Drake passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2019 in Michigan. He was born in Anderson, IN on March 24, 1964 to the late Dr. James and Judith Drake. He is survived by his wife Cheryl; daughters Catherine, Judith and Samantha; brothers Richard (Teresa), Terry (Brenda), Michael (Beverly); nieces and nephews Patrick, Sara, Erin, Rachel and Alex. He is also survived by many relatives and friends. A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday July 20, 2019 from 9 a.m - 1:00 pm with a service at noon at Ringa Funeral Home 122 S. Milwaukee Ave Lake Villa, IL. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly 6300 North Ridge Avenue Chicago, IL 60660 or www.misericordia.com/giving/donate-online in Chris' memory.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 17, 2019