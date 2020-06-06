Clarence Allen Wood
1938 - 2020
Clarence "Chuck" Wood, went home to be with Jesus on May 28, 2020. Born on August 27, 1938, he was a beloved son, brother, husband, father and friend to many. Clarence was known as "Woody" by his friends and coworkers at Charles Munder Co., Noral, and other printing companies where he was a lithographer until his retirement. As a Marine stationed in Port Chicago, Ca., he met Gloria, moved back to his home in North Chicago, and began a marriage which lasted 61 years. He was also a member of Wesley Free Methodist Church. Clarence is survived by his loving wife, Gloria; children, Debbie Laster-Wood, Coral D. Fox, Steven (Nikki) Wood, Russell (Patricia) Wood and Shawn Conder; 20 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maizie and Clarence Wood Sr.; and sisters, Rheta Harding and Emily Moore. Services will be private. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



Published in News Sun on Jun. 6, 2020.
June 3, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
