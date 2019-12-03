|
Clarence Betzel Smith, 87 of Gurnee passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL.
He was born on October 11, 1932 to the late Clarence and Eula Mae (Self) Smith in Wauwatosa, WI. He served our country in Korea with the United States Army. On June 25, 1955 he married Rosemary Marsolek in South Milwaukee, WI.
Clarence is survived by his wife Rosemary, his children, Becky Marie (Gary) Slettum and Brian Michael (Kristin) Smith, his grandson, Cody Lane Smith, his brothers, Farral (Jeaneen) Smith and Harley Neil Smith, his sisters, Norma Dockery and Colleen Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Lynn Smith and his sister, Clarice Ryback.
Clarence worked a majority of his career as a typesetter for the Milwaukee Journal/Sentinel. He was instrumental in the development of the Grandwood Park District youth baseball program as well as its travel Pony team. Clarence was a big supporter of the Warren Township High School Basketball and Football programs, as well as the Cudahy Packers Football program, at times donating Championship T-shirts and hats.
Clarence was very active in the promotion of Flat Track Motorcycle racing throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. This lead to the promotion of 3K and 10K running races. Most recently Clarence was an active member of the Wisconsin Polka Boosters holding various Polka dances.
Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Clarence's name to the Warren Township Football Booster Club or the Cudahy Football Booster Club or the .
The Family would like to thank Clarence's doctors, nurses and care team who supported him throughout his many years of dialysis and related health issues.
Entombment will be at Warren Cemetery.
Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 3, 2019