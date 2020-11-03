Clarence Lawrence Poupore, 90 of Waukegan passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020.He was born on February 17, 1930 to the late Sylvio and Agnes (King) Poupore in Nadeau, MI. On October 2, 1948 he married Vera LaVerne Bauer in Menominee, MI. He enjoyed golfing and loved spending time with his family.Clarence is survived by his daughters; Deborah (Stephen) Murphy, and Lynn Teser, his grandchildren; Fredrick (Cindy) Murphy, and Christine (Jason) Puschak his great grandchildren; Ryan, Carter, Sophia, and Aidan.He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son-in-law, Robert Teser.Services will be private.Burial will be Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Libertyville, IL.Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.