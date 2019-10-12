|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Claude Lee Knigge announces his passing on September 22, 2019 at the Harry S. Truman Hospital of Columbia, at the age of 70.
He was born on February 21, 1949 at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital in Wisconsin to Albert LeRoy and Lotta Mary Kruger Knigge.
He resided in Seymour, MO, with his spouse, Milisie.
He served in the Vietnam War and then worked at the North Shore Gas Company until he retired after 33 years. He achieved great accomplishments from his hard work and showed nothing but love and compassion for everyone around him. He enjoyed farming, raising livestock with his children and playing cards.
Much loved father of Keith Knigge of Fox Lake, IL, Karen Smith and husband, Jon of Ponte Vedra, FL, and Cheryl Knigge of Searcy, AK, all of whom were born to his first spouse, Beverly Brown of Thayer, MO; Audrey Knigge of Seymour, Kayla Falahi and husband, Joseph of Springfield and Joseph Knigge, all of whom were born to his current spouse, Milisie.
Beloved grandfather of Alexandra, Corbin, Ryleigh, Gaige and Ashley.
Dear brother of Charlotte Talbert of Willow Springs, MO, Art Knigge of Elko, NV and Carol Knigge of Fox Lake, IL. Cherished uncle of Kristie Knigge of Elko, NV, Diana Starnes Hinzman and Doreen Grogan of Willow Springs, MO, with many more family, friends and loved ones.
He was predeceased by his parents and his beloved son, Donald Knigge.
He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 12, 2019