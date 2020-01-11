|
Claudia Ann Aho Hoogasian, 76, beloved wife of the late Judge Jack Hoogasian, loving mother of Sara (Louis) Pickus, Amy Hoogasian, Mary Hoogasian, and Gregory (Jennifer) Hoogasian; devoted grandmother of Rachel, Jack, and Charlie Pickus, and Hunter Hoogasian, cherished sister of Connie Hughes and David (Suzanne) Aho. Preceded in death by her parents Tagne and Taisto Aho.
Claudia was born in Waukegan, IL, on February 18, 1943, and received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. After marrying the love of her life in 1965 and then having four children, she earned her Juris Doctorate degree from The John Marshall Law School-Chicago. Claudia was a strong advocate for family and children's rights. This was the primary focus of her legal career that expanded over 25 years while in private practice and later as a Chief Assistant State's Attorney in the Lake County State's Attorney's Office. She was a lifelong Lake County resident and lived in Lake Forest where she and her late husband raised their family.
Claudia led a long life of philanthropic work including Church of the Holy Spirit's Native American Partnership with St. Michael's Mission located on the Wind River Indian Reservation-Wyoming, United Way of Lake County, Order of Eastern Star, Lake County YMCA, Camp Jorn YMCA, Clearwater Camp for Girls, Stephen Ministries, and PEO Chapter KV of Lake Forest, IL. She was active with many professional organizations including National District Attorneys Association, Jefferson Inns of Court, Association of Women Attorneys, Illinois Department of Public Aid Child Support Advisory Committee, and several bar associations.
Claudia was an avid reader, talented knitter and adventurous world traveler. Besides traveling regularly with her late husband, children, grandchildren, and friends, Claudia always cherished her annual trips and great memories with close childhood friends, the 'Grape Girls'. Claudia was extremely passionate about her Finnish roots and enthusiastically embraced Jack's rich Armenian heritage and culture in many aspects passing down family traditions to her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time at her homes in northern Wisconsin, where she was active in the communities and served on many non-profit boards.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2:30 PM, at The Church of the Holy Spirit, 400 E. Westminster Road, Lake Forest, IL.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to PEO Foundation (a philanthropic organization supporting the advancement of women through educational scholarships) at PEO-Chapter KV, c/o Shelly Holmstrom, 90 Franklin Place East, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Donations may also be made to: Church of the Holy Spirit-Mission & Outreach, 400 E. Westminster Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045.
For additional information contact Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest www.RTfunerals.com or (847) 234-9649.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 11, 2020