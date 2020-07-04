Claudia L. Hillyer, 77, of Winthrop Harbor, IL passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, June 29, 2020. Claudia was born November 15, 1942 in Waukegan, IL to Ruth (nee Jensen) and Glenn Haynes II. She was a graduate of Waukegan High School and attended Northern Illinois University. Claudia was a longtime resident of Winthrop Harbor and attended First Congregational Church of Waukegan. She was most recently employed with the Village of Beach Park and formerly Pfanstiehl Corp. of Waukegan. Claudia was a generous philanthropist of organizations such as St. Jude's and a lover of animals. She was a loving mother, devoted wife and pillar of her community. Claudia is survived by her children, William H. Kirchmeyer, Jr. of Chicago, IL, Joseph A. (Karin) Kirchmeyer and Matthew W. Hillyer, both of Dahlonega, GA; grandchildren, Ashley (Robert Hudson Power Jr.), Ryan and Alyssa; brother, Glenn Haynes III; cousin, Lynn Lauret; and large, extended Haynes, Kirchmeyer, Hillyer, and Sepanski families. She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, the late William H. Kirchmeyer Sr.; husband, the late Kenneth W. Hillyer; and companion, the late Richard Sepanski. Services will be held at First Congregational Church of Waukegan in the fall of 2020. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com
