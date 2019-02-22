Cleopatra Whitehead Cowins made her earthly transition on February 15, 2019 in Bolingbrook, IL. She was born on December 30, 1932 in Marion, Alabama to the late Mattie Q. and Robert C. Whitehead, Sr. She was a lifelong member of Shiloh Baptist Church, joining in 1943 under the leadership of Rev. J. H. Branham. Cleo was an original member of the Youth Choir, Sunday School teaching staff and Red Circle Girls Club. She attended North Chicago and Waukegan public schools, graduating from Waukegan East High School in 1950. She was joined in marriage to Richard Bruce Cowins in 1954. Cleo was previously employed by the U.S. Government for 38 years, at ESO under the U.S. Navy and at Fort Sheridan under the U.S. Army. She retired as a contract specialist in 1989. Cleo was was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard Bruce, brothers Robert, Timothy, Lawrence, and Kenneth, sister Mallie Nichols, brothers-in-law James Dorsey and Luke Nichols, and sister-in-law Valda Whitehead. She leaves to cherish her memory daughters Sherri (James) Jackson and Lisa Cowins, grandson Elliot (Laura) Jackson and great grandson Elijah Jackson all of Bolingbrook, IL, sister Jacqueline Dorsey of Beach Park, IL, sisters-in-law Kaye Whitehead of Benecia, CA and Laura Whitehead, of Lexa, Arkansas, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends Sara Hills and Ernestine Fisher.A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Shiloh Baptist Church, 800 S. Genesee Street, Waukegan, IL. Pastor Walstone E. Francis, Officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019