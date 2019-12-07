Lake County News Sun Obituaries
|
Clifton D. Johnson


1993 - 2019
Clifton D. Johnson Obituary
Clifton D. Johnson, age 26, of Waukegan, IL passed away at Vista Medical Center East on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

He was born in Waukegan, Illinois on February 10, 1993.

Clifton is survived by his parents and a host of loving family and friends.

A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at 4:00 P.M., Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Greater Faith Church Baptist, 565 Powell Avenue, Waukegan, IL. Rev. H. Lee Jordan, Pastor. Rev. Richard Miller, Sr., Officiating. Visitation will begin at 3:00 P.M. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL on Monday, December 9, 2019. The Burial Procession will leave the funeral home at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 60085. 847-662-3553. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 7, 2019
