Clyde Wesley Golwitzer, 82, of Waukegan IL, went to meet his Lord on September 22, 2019. He was born in Waukegan, IL on May 9, 1937 to Clyde Kenneth and Ethel Pearl Golwitzer and was a lifelong resident of Waukegan. While attending Waukegan Township High School, Clyde was a member of the wrestling team. Clyde graduated from WTHS in 1954. After graduating, he began working at Johnson Motors where he worked his way from the mailroom to the inventory control manager. Clyde also served in the Army National Guard from 1959 to 1961. On February 2, 1957, Clyde met the love of his life, June Catherine Cohler, on a blind date at the Park Roller Rink in Zion, IL. Clyde and June were married on October 4, 1959, and from that union 4 daughters were born. He enjoyed participating in several bowling teams over the years. He also enjoyed playing on several 16" softball teams where his favorite position was pitcher. Several opponents said his "palm ball" was the most wicked pitch to try to hit. Playing whiffle ball after dinner with his daughters was his favorite activity and he played against all 4 girls while "pitching" to himself (the girls suspect that he allowed them to win sometimes). After June passed away in 2016 he assumed the volunteer work June had been doing for Ms. Julie Ahern at Cooke Elementary School. He enjoyed the work so much he began to assist another teacher, Ms. Emily Schwartz. The children all fondly called him "Mr. G" and appreciated the assistance they received from him. In 2017, Clyde found he enjoyed playing Beachball Volleyball through the Zion Park District and made several new friends. He participated in this activity until shortly before he passed away.
Clyde is survived by his 4 daughters, Tina (Tom) Davis, Debbie Buff, Sandie (Bill) Moy and Linda (Mike) Beausoleil; grandchildren, Amanda (Narquell) Jenkins, Sean (Mandy) Beausoleil, Alan Buff, Julie Robinson, Kym (Carlos Medina) Beausoleil, Sarah Davis, Sheila Davis, Tyler Moy, Noah Beausoleil, Kelli Moy and Caleb Beausoleil; 13 great grandchildren; sisters Jackie Verne and Dawn (Jesse) Arroyo and brother Brian (Lori) Golwitzer Sr. and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brother Gary Golwitzer; sister-in-law Judy Golwitzer; brother-in-law Don Verne; sister Donna Walles; brother-in-law Mike Walles; 2 nieces.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Visitation will continue on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9-10 AM with the Life Celebration Service beginning at 10 AM.
For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019