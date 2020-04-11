Home

Constance M. Danielson


1941 - 2020
Constance M. Danielson Obituary
Constance M. Danielson, 78, a lifelong resident of North Chicago, IL, passed away on April 4, 2020 at Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan. She was born June 27, 1941. She was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church/Most Blessed Trinity Parish in North Chicago, and a member of the Lake County Catholic Women's Club. She loved to go to church, play bingo, get manicures and enjoyed time with family. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Meldan; three children: Joe (Christina) Danielson of North Chicago, Maria (Ryan) May of Beach Park, and Robert (Cami) Danielson of Antioch; and three grandchildren: Reagan May, Connor May and Hailey Rivera. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Olga Leginski; and her brother, Michael Leginski. Interment was private. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, there will be a Memorial Mass at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National MS Society of Greater Illinois would be appreciated. By phone: 312-421-4500. Website: www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/ILD. Bradley Funeral Home is serving the family. Please sign our online guest book: www.bradleyfhnorthchicago.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
