Cora Nyrkkanen
Cora Margaret Nyrkkanen, 75, of Round Lake, IL, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020.

Cora was born July 15, 1945 in Chicago, IL, to William and Vlasta Esbrook. She graduated from Round Lake High School . She resided in the Lake county area her whole life where she raised her family .

She loved laughing and brought joy to others with her smile and sense of humor. She was an avid Cubs fan. She enjoyed knitting and loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family.

Cora is survived by her children, Michael (Martha) Nyrkkanen, Lynette Nyrkkanen, Pamela Nyrkkanen, and Sandra (Frank)Hayes; grandchildren, Joshua(Stephanie), Brittany(Joe),Jessica, Joey, Haley, and Nick; and great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Victoria, and Vera.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; and siblings, Eleanor Reiker, Marian (Herb)Earl, and Arnold Luetgert.

Services for Cora will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020. The visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL. Please visit the online guest book and memorial slideshow at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



Published in News Sun on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
