Woodruff, Cornelius Leroy (Woody) passed away quietly in his sleep on 08/12/2020



He was born December 18, 1922 in Burlington Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emma Frances and Darcy Roy Woodruff; 3 brothers and 2 sisters, and grandson Barry Woodruff.



Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Ruth A. (LeDain) Woodruff, his son, Stephen Roy (Marilyn), daughter Tamara Frances Lowy (Leo), 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



Never one to be idle, he's been employed since he was 15 years old. Highlights of his life include, WWII submarine veteran, Market Manager, Real Estate broker, Photographer and Mailman. In his retirement he found enjoyment driving a school bus.



He was a member of the American Legion Post and VFW of Libertyville, also Hope E.P.C. church.



You will be invited to a Celebration of Life ceremony in the future.





