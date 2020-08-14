1/1
Cornelius Leroy Woodruff
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cornelius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Woodruff, Cornelius Leroy (Woody) passed away quietly in his sleep on 08/12/2020

He was born December 18, 1922 in Burlington Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emma Frances and Darcy Roy Woodruff; 3 brothers and 2 sisters, and grandson Barry Woodruff.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Ruth A. (LeDain) Woodruff, his son, Stephen Roy (Marilyn), daughter Tamara Frances Lowy (Leo), 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Never one to be idle, he's been employed since he was 15 years old. Highlights of his life include, WWII submarine veteran, Market Manager, Real Estate broker, Photographer and Mailman. In his retirement he found enjoyment driving a school bus.

He was a member of the American Legion Post and VFW of Libertyville, also Hope E.P.C. church.

You will be invited to a Celebration of Life ceremony in the future.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved