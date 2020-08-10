Costandino 'Gus' Nickolas Phillips, 50, of Zion, IL passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and children. Gus was born on January 10, 1970 in Waukegan, IL, the son of Matina Gherondas and Nickolas Phillips. Gus graduated from Zion Benton High School. It was there that he met his soulmate, Jennifer Garvin; they were married on August 16, 1997. Gus is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer; daughter, Lexi; and son, Sebastian. He was the cherished, youngest sibling of Theodore Phillips, Shelly Wilson, Tammy Boots and Tim Purcell. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Matina Gherondas and Nickolas Phillips; and step-father, Don Purcell. There will be a Celebration of Gus's life at Christ Community Church, 2500 Dowie Memorial Dr. Zion, IL 60099 on Thursday, August 13th from 4-7 pm., with a Funeral Service following immediately after. The Phillips Family would like to extend their love and appreciation to Dena Porter, Gus's nurse, who was with us for most of his journey, and also our friends and family who showed loved and support. In lieu of flowers, Gus family is suggesting donations to: The Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com
