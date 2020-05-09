Cranston Byrd passed away Saturday morning, May 2, 2020 in Waukegan, IL. Cranston was born on November 30, 1946 in Waukegan to Jeanette and Arthur Byrd. Dad attended Whittier Elementary, Webster Jr. High and Waukegan High School, a proud member of the class of 1964. He worked a number of odd jobs before making the decision to attend Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL, majoring in drafting and architecture.
On August 24, 1968, he married Barbara A. Vernon, of which three sons were born, Brandt, Christopher and Eric. Also in 1968, Cranston went to work for Lake County as a draftsman, working his way up to becoming the Zoning Administrator. In 1980, he took on a new challenge as the director of planning for the City of North Chicago. He returned to Lake County in 1982, where he became Deputy Director of Community and Economic Development, where he remained through the end of 1997, when he saw an opportunity to retire at a young age and enjoy life. Health issues derailed some of his goals post retirement; however he viewed them as new challenges to overcome.
He loved life and his friends, and loved his Lord, Jesus Christ. He is survived by his sons Brandt, Christopher and Eric, his former spouse Barbara, his uncle Ron Suggs, two grandchildren and a host of cousins, too many to list and his best friend, Robert Brown. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Jeanette Byrd, Uncle Raymond Randell, Aunts Helen Larrea and Mary Alice Barker.
Throughout his life, Cranston made an indelible impression on the people that he encountered, both personally and professionally, with his wisdom and his sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to meet and know him. Lastly, the family would like to thank the Lake County Guardian's office, as well as the staff at the Terrace Nursing home of Waukegan.
A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Bradshaw-Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL. Interment will be at Northshore Garden of Memories Cemetery, North Chicago, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in News Sun on May 9, 2020.