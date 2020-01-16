Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Timothy O'Toole's Pub ( in the upstairs "412 Lounge")
412 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Libertyville, IL
Curtis Lee Brown


1945 - 2020
Curtis Lee Brown Obituary
Curtis Lee Brown, 74, of Chicago, IL, passed away at home surrounded by his family December 3, 2019. He was born May 5, 1945, and was the only child born to the union of William and Audrey Brown in San Mateo, CA.

Curt attended Waukegan High School (class of '63), was a local drummer, and later joined the Waukegan Police Department where he excelled through the ranks. He was ambitious, a driven business owner, and was always interested in learning new skills. Curt loved to laugh and it was infectious.

Curt is survived by his children; Susan (Robert) Elkins of Lake Villa, and Richard (Heather) Brown of Chicago, IL from his marriage to Paula Paulson (nee Van Horn), grandchildren; Emily Paxton of Plantation, FL, and Ryan Paxton of Lake Villa, IL, great grandson; Paxton Riley of Plantation FL, his close friends Raheal Hanna, Paula and Walt Paulson, and many others.

A celebration of Curt's life will be held 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Timothy O'Toole's Pub 412 N. Milwaukee Ave. Libertyville, IL 60048 in the upstairs "412 Lounge".
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 16, 2020
