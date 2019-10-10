Home

Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Highland Memorial Park
33100 N. Hunt Club Road
Libertyville, IL
Curtis M. Thomley


1941 - 2019
Curtis M. Thomley, of Mundelein, Illinois, passed away at the Shepherds Premier Assisted Living facility in Gurnee, Illinois, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Curtis was born on February 13, 1941, in Hayward, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father. He is survived by his wife, Rosa Thomley, of Mundelein, IL; stepdaughter Melissa Hoffman and two step-grandsons: Ethan and Dylan; daughter Marianne Thomley Bouska of Virginia, Minnesota (John); brother Robert Wayne Thomley (Carol) of Wisconsin.

Interment will be at: Highland Memorial Park,

33100 N. Hunt Club Road, Libertyville, Illinois 847-362-5261 On October 15, 2019 at 10:00am
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 10, 2019
