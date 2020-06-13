Age 69, of Beach Park, passed away Sunday, June 9th. He was born in Yakima, WA on February 14, 1951, to Rosamae and Marvin Pope. Curtis is survived by his brothers, Jerry (Marie) of Beach Park and Dennis (Vivian) Pope of Citra, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marlene Pope-Montez. Curt was a dear uncle to many nieces and nephews and cousins. He was a loving and dear friend and touched the lives of so many people and loved by all. He was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He was a member of The Journey Church on Yorkhouse, Waukegan.



Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, services will be held privately and laid to rest in Highland Memorial Cemetery, Gurnee.





