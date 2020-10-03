Cynthia Bernard, 83, only child of Howard L. and Charlotte (Culbertson) Peck passed away on September 30th, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, raised in Shorewood. One of her favorite childhood memories was the time she spent at Jack & Jill summer camp. She moved to Lake Bluff, IL when she was in high school. She attended Wheaton College (MA), during which time her crush on Elvis began!
Cynthia was united in marriage to the love of her life, Joseph Bernard, on September 5th, 1959, and they raised their four children in Libertyville. Cynthia was a stickler for grammar and, as rumor has it, even corrected a love note from Joe. She was a lover of the theater, having subscribed to the Marriott Lincolnshire Theater for over 40 years. Cynthia and Joe spent many years living in Mesa, AZ. She later returned to Libertyville for her final years. Following in her father's footsteps, Cynthia asked that her body be donated to science.
Cynthia is survived by her children Cheryl (Randy) Davis of Gurnee, IL; Pamela (ex-husband Glenn) Diedrich of Libertyville, IL; Stephen (Nancy) Bernard of Antioch, IL; and Christopher (Jennifer) of Vernon Hills, IL; grandchildren Rebecca, Shaun and Leah Davis; Ashley and Alex Diedrich; Ethan, Carolynn and Samantha Bernard; step-sister Mary Roeder, kitty Abby, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, parents, step-mother Betty, in-laws Mary Ann & Jack Meyers and Jerry & Ellie Bernard, step-sister Lynn Pensinger, and her nephews Chick & Bobby Bernard. We will miss her wit and sense of humor.
A luncheon celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Actors' Equity Curtain Up Fund (http://give.actorsfund.org/CurtainUp
), the Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Foundation (cdlsusa.org
), or the Kindred Kitties Building Fund (kindredkitties.org
).
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Green Oaks Senior Living and Kindred Hospice for their care and compassion.