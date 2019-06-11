|
Cynthia "Hope" Forcier, 74 of Wadsworth, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home.Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 and again from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday at the funeral home. Fr. James Merold will officiate.For a complete obituary, please visit www.warrenfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on June 11, 2019