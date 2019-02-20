Home

Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 855-2760
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Dismas Church
2600 Sunset Ave
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dismas Church
2600 Sunset Ave.
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Cynthia M. Haley (nee Sundberg) 73 of Gurnee, passed away on Friday February 15, 2019 with her beloved niece Nan and close friends Andrea & Kim at her side. She was born April 24, 1945 to David & Ruth (nee Reger) Sundberg in Burlington, Wisconsin. After graduating from Burlington High School she moved to North Chicago and began her career as a secretary at Abbott Laboratories. It was during this time she met and fell in love with her husband of 50 years Dennis Haley. In their retirement years Cindi thoroughly enjoyed watching Hallmark movies (especially the Christmas ones which she watched year round) and while watching those movies she could often be found snacking on chips, coffee cakes and cookies. She also enjoyed making potato salad & ham salad with her close friends. Together Cindi & Dennis enjoyed cruising around in their 2002 Thunderbird. They also had great pleasure socializing in most Lake County restaurants, but particularly loved having breakfast at Bob & Ann's.Cindi is survived by her nieces, nephews, one great nephew, two great nieces, one great great nephew, her brother in law Patrick (Teena), cousins and several close friends. Cindi was preceded in death by her husband Dennis M. Haley on November 28, 2018, one sister Anna Marie (Wegrzyn) as well as her parents.Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5-8pm at Warren Funeral Home, 1475 North Cemetery Road, Gurnee and on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9-10am at St. Dismas Church, 2600 Sunset Ave., Waukegan. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10am with Fr. Patrick Rugen officiating. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville Donations may be made to ASPCA or St. Mary of the Lake Seminary, 1000 east Maple Ave., Mundelein, IL 60060
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
