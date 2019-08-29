Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Stevenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Lee Stevenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Lee Stevenson Obituary
Dale Lee Stevenson, 71, of Venice, Florida and formerly of Waukegan, Illinois passed away quietly in his sleep at his home in Venice on August 27, 2019. He was the son of Herschel and Opal (Skinner) Stevenson. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He leaves a wife, Mona Jean, and three children Michael, Jennifer, and Jacob to mourn his loss along with many other relatives. Visitation and a Memorial Service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 801 Ridgewood in Venice, Florida.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.