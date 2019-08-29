|
Dale Lee Stevenson, 71, of Venice, Florida and formerly of Waukegan, Illinois passed away quietly in his sleep at his home in Venice on August 27, 2019. He was the son of Herschel and Opal (Skinner) Stevenson. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He leaves a wife, Mona Jean, and three children Michael, Jennifer, and Jacob to mourn his loss along with many other relatives. Visitation and a Memorial Service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 801 Ridgewood in Venice, Florida.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 29, 2019