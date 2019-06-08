|
|
Dale S. Hundley, 82, of Winthrop Harbor, passed away on April 30, 2019. He was born July 25, 1936 to Robert E. & Mary E. Hundley in West Virginia. Dale married Joyce Ellen Kammerer in Glencoe, Illinois August 29, 1969 and eventually moved to Winthrop Harbor, Illinois. Dale took great pride in being a Veteran of the United States Navy. Dale is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Joyce; son, Michael Scott (Marilynn) Young; grandchildren, Brian, Rachael, and Philip Young; his brother, William Jonathan Hundley; and nieces & nephews, Jonathan, Yvonne, Paul, Renee, and Mark Hundley, Donna Kincaid, Kevin Keys, and Angie and Johnita Holcomb. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. & Mary E. Hundley; his brothers, Richard W. Hundley, Robert E. Hundley; his sister, Anita L. Holcomb; and his nephew, Robert E. Hundley. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674, in Dale's memory. Please sign the online guest book at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on June 8, 2019