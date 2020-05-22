Daniel Angel Perez was born on January 28, 1988 in Chicago. He was a resident of Park City for over 15 years. He graduated high school in 2006 from Ombudsman Educational Services.



Daniel departed this life on May 16, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved family including mother: Alice Perez, siblings: Graciela Herrera, Cecilia Mata, Lydia Gomez, Salvador Perez and Ramon Perez and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Daniel loved music. He enjoyed spending time with loved ones. He was a loyal Chicago sports teams fan but especially loved the Cubbies. Go Cubs Go!!!



He was a gentle giant with a heart of gold. He was a good son, brother and friend.



He will be missed by all who knew him.



Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc. 847-833-2928.





