Daniel Castillo was born July 20, 1931 in San Antonio, TX and passed away on September 25, 2019. When he was young, the family moved to Waukegan. He graduated from Waukegan Township High School in 1950 and served in the United States Army in Germany during the Korean War. After an honorable discharge in 1955, he was employed at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. for 21 years until their closing in 1979. Daniel worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a Clerk at the Waukegan office retiring in 1994. He was a member of Our Lady of Humility Church, belonged to the Moose Lodge 667, and the American Legion Post 0865. Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Joanne; three daughters, Jeanne (Wayne) Hanson, Julie (Steven) Crye, Jennifer Castillo; three sons, John (Debi) Castillo, James Castillo, Daniel (Darlene) Castillo; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Arthur Castillo; and sister, Barbara Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard D. And Virginia Castillo; and sister, Carmen Wilcox. Many thanks to Adrian and Frances from JourneyCare for their care and support these past weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a . Services will be private for the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 28, 2019