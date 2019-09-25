|
|
Daniel Frank Tyran, 92 of Waukegan, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Capt. James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago.
He was born on May 29, 1927 to the late Mary Taczak.
Daniel is survived by his children; Danielle (Jim) Shore, Chris (Lisa) Tyran, and Michelle (Craig) Wagner, his grandchildren; Brianna (Ryan) Daignault, Bailey (Ethan) Winel, Becca Wagner, Joe Tyran, and Natalie Tyran, his great grandchildren; Charlie Hope Daignault, Autumn Blake Daignault, and Olive Marie Winel.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Inurnment will be at Warren Cemetery.
Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 25, 2019