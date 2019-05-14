Home

Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Daniel Nicklas

Daniel Nicklas Obituary
Daniel Nicklas of Beach Park, IL passed away on May 7th, 2019 at the age of 24. He is survived by his parents Thomas & Betty Nicklas of Beach Park, IL; brother Matthew (Katherine) Nicklas of Tinley Park, IL; fiance Kyrstan Bower of Union Grove, WI; grandmother Shirley Stewart of Arlington Heights, IL. Family members preceding Daniel in death include the late grandparents Alfred & Alice Nicklas of Green Bay, WI, and Joseph Stewart, late husband of Shirley Stewart. Daniel's accomplishments include becoming a graduate of the Beach Park District 3 school system, a Zion Benton Township High School District 126 graduate in 2013, and a Concordia University (River Forest, Illinois) graduate in 2017, majoring in Biology and minoring in Chemistry. He also obtained the rank of Eagle Scout in 2012. Daniel enjoyed spending time outdoors camping, fishing, canoeing, and playing with his two dogs Gia and Duke. He expressed frequently his excitement for home improvement projects for his residence, family, and friends. Daniel was a young man who always wanted share his knowledge with everyone he met. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2019
