Daniel Patrick O'Connell Obituary
Daniel P. O'Connell, 58, of Beach Park, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He is survived by his two sons, Jason (Jessica) and Michael, and two grandchildren, Cailin and Maxwell.

Born on May 5, 1961, in Waukegan, he was a gregarious man with a sharp sense of humor. Dan found his calling late in life as a taxi driver, where he could share his love of the Blackhawks and his concern over the Bears' quarterback play with his passengers.

A celebration of Dan's life will take place from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville. For more information, go to www.libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
