Daniel Paul Leeper
1964 - 2020
Daniel Paul Leeper, 56 of Gurnee, died June 11, 2020 at home. He was born in Colorado on April 21, 1964, son of George L. "Jerry" Leeper and Connie Leeper. Married Stacy Green in Glenview, on November 26, 1994. He worked in the Hospitality Industry for 33 years. He is survived by his mother, Connie Leeper, sons Jared, Dillon and Blake Leeper, aunt Bobbie Jochum, brothers David (Leanne) Leeper, Douglas (Jamie) Leeper, Tony Fox and many nieces and nephews.

A family service will be held at a later date.


Published in News Sun on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
We were so shocked to read about Danny. Though we haven't seen him in years, my memory is of him running in the neighboring yard waving a flag when he was about three. He always had a big smile, big blue eyes, and blonde hair. The family has our sympathy now and in the weeks of grieving to come.
John and Betty Tovar
Neighbor
