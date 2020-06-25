Daniel Paul Leeper, 56 of Gurnee, died June 11, 2020 at home. He was born in Colorado on April 21, 1964, son of George L. "Jerry" Leeper and Connie Leeper. Married Stacy Green in Glenview, on November 26, 1994. He worked in the Hospitality Industry for 33 years. He is survived by his mother, Connie Leeper, sons Jared, Dillon and Blake Leeper, aunt Bobbie Jochum, brothers David (Leanne) Leeper, Douglas (Jamie) Leeper, Tony Fox and many nieces and nephews.
A family service will be held at a later date.
Published in News Sun on Jun. 25, 2020.