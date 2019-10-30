|
Daniel Simon Friedlander, age 86 passed away on Tuesday October 29, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Shirley Elaine Friedlander nee Tishcoff. Loving father of Alan (Danna) Friedlander, Janet (David) Walker, and Robert Friedlander. Dear grandfather of Max, Gabrielle, Benjamin, Justin, and Marissa Friedlander. Cherished brother of the late Nan Goldsmith. Daniel was a newspaper man. He grew in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago where he was a boy scout and attended Hyde Park HS. Dan was described by his grade school pals as always ready to play ball. He was a newspaper delivery boy and talked about having to protect his turf against other paperboys. He graduated from The University of Colorado with a degree in Journalism. His first job out of college was the Chicago City News Services where he was assigned to be the overnight reporter on the police beat. Dan owned the Warren-Newport Township Press newspaper in Gurnee, IL with Shirley before selling it in November of 1962. Dan and Shirley were involved in the Semi-pro basketball team the Lake County Lakers and the Semi-pro football team the Lake County Rifles. Dan shared ownership of his Public Relations Firm, Friedlander Communications with his wife Shirley. He was a long-term resident of Waukegan IL where he was a member of Congregation Am Echod, B'nai Brith, coached his son's youth baseball team, and participated on many charitable / community boards. Dan was active in local politics and political campaigns. He ran for public office. Service Wednesday 12:00 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove (One block North of Lake Cook Road), Buffalo Grove. Interment Am Echod Jewish Cemetery in Waukegan, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Am Echod in 15 Commerce Drive, Suite #115, Grayslake, IL 60030, or a . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 30, 2019