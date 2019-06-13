Darrel Lester Harman, 70, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019. Born at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago, Illinois on March 13, 1949, he grew up in the northern suburbs of Barrington, Lake Forest and North Chicago. Darrel graduated North Chicago Community HS 1967, and in 1971, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Stetson University in Florida. An accomplished athlete playing basketball, baseball, and golf, he will be remembered as a fierce competitor. He was a member of the Stetson Golf Team. His love of golf drove him to become a PGA Golf Professional and on to a career in Golf Course Management. Rich Acres in Minnesota, Willow Glen, and Biltmore Country Club in Illinois were among the courses he worked with. He was an excellent writer and his articles appeared in many publications including Golf Digest. Retiring in Florida, he continued to enjoy golf but discovered competitive shuffleboard. His home club was Coronado/Mainland Shuffleboard Club. Through tournament play, he became a "Pro" level shuffler and was on his way to the Northern District's "Hall of Fame." Brother to : Steven Harman, Randall (Rita) Harman, Uncle to: Aimee Bernardi Messner, Craig Bernardi, Davin (Kim) Bernardi, Kyle Harman, and Meredith (Tom) Teisseyre. Great Uncle to: Grant, Parker, Landen and Gage Messner, Ryann, Mallory and Tanner Bernardi, and Willow Teisseyre. He is predeceased by parents Lester John Harman and Jayne Olson Harman of Lake Forest, Illinois, and his sister, Pamela (and Gerald) Bernardi of Lake Bluff, Illinois. Visitation: Saturday, June 15th, 10:00 am -12 noon, with memorial service directly following, Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Ave., Lake Forest, Illinois 60045. Interment of Ashes Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Lester John Harman Scholarship Fund, C/O American Legion McKinlock Post 264, 801 N. McKinley Rd. Lake Forest, IL 60045. Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest (847) 234-0022 / www.wenbanfh.com Published in the Lake County News Sun on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary