David A. Schmidt age 34 of Elburn, Illinois passed away August 29, 2020. He was the loving son of Anne and Robert Schmidt born in Waukegan Illinois. David graduated from St. Charles North H.S. He was active in sports, and loved wrestling and playing volleyball. David also played tenor sax in the high school band and jazz band. He went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Economics, from Northern Illinois University. He was an avid "die hard" Cubs Fan.



He is survived by his parents, brothers; Christopher (Jessica) Schmidt, Anthony (Anne Appel) Schmidt, maternal grandmother Nancy Chadwick, paternal grandparents Karl and Josephine Schmidt, three nieces, one nephew, aunts; Judy (Richard) Kanka, Mary (Patrick) Olsen, uncle Michael (Sue) Hayek, and his rescue dog Waylon.



David was preceded in death by his grandfather Charles Hayek, and step grandfather Peter Chadwick.



Visitation will be 1:00 P.M. to 3:30 P.M. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Yurs Funeral Home 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, Illinois 60174. A Celebration of David's Life will follow the visitation at 3:30 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to any Rescue Shelter of the donor's choice.





