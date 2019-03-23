|
|
David H. Bonnes Sr., 84, of Minocqua passed away at his residence on Monday March 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents; Irving David Bonnes and Gertrude Judith Bonnes; son, Daniel John Bonnes Sr.; grandson, Scott David Copenharve Jr; brother, Ronald Bonnes and sister, Delores Kutzler. He is survived by his wife, Marie; two sons, David Bonnes Jr of Bristol, WI and Greg Bonnes of Madison, WI; daughter, Donna (Frank) Thorne of Minocqua, WI; and daughter-in-law Debi Bonnes of Pleasant Prairie, WI; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; brother, Daniel (Virginia) Bonnes and Sister-in-law Carol Bonnes of Waukegan. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 3350 N. Delaney Road, Waukegan, Illinois on April 6, 2019, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.Bolger Funeral Home, www.bolgerfuneral.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 23, 2019