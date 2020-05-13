David Dean Harrison, 77, of Waukegan, Illinois, passed away on April 28, 2020, at home, succumbing to 20 years of living with Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Woodstock, Illinois, on October 18, 1942, the son of Clarence and Marian (Freeman) Harrison. He married his wife Audrey on October 26, 1974, at the Greenwood United Methodist Church, Greenwood, Illinois, and they were together for 45 years. They raised two children, Sarah (Thomas) Garner, and Michael (Leah) Harrison.
In his early years, he worked on his family farm. He always said if he couldn't fly he wanted to be a farmer. But he was passionate about general aviation, obtaining many ratings in multiple airplanes, having unbelievable knowledge of airplane mechanics, and certified as an inspector for the FAA. He worked at many different airports, in the shop and flying charter. He had many flying stories and if you got engaged in talking with him about flying, he loved every moment. Watching movies would elicit comments when they did not have the right engine sound for the airplane on the screen.
Working as a flight instructor at the Waukegan Airport he met Audrey when she started flying lessons. Together they started an aviation parts business, and he was most proud of his contracts with Cessna and Beech in Wichita for cabin door support cables installed on their aircraft on the assembly lines.
Dave was a member of the York House United Methodist Church in Beach Park, Illinois, serving as lay leader and Trustees chairman. He headed the building committee for the new church and for the addition on the parsonage. If his health permitted, he was performing maintenance at the church.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Audrey, daughter Sarah and her husband Thomas Garner, of Round Rock, Texas; son Michael (Leah) Harrison and grandchildren, Alexander, Luella, and Theodore Harrison of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Also surviving are his brothers, Donald (Judy) Harrison, New Cambria, Missouri, and Gary (Dianna) Harrison, Kirksville, Missouri; sister Krystal (Hunter) Roark, McHenry, Illinois; nephews Jeffery (Janice) Harrison and Daniel Courier and nieces Lisa (Steve Ding) Harrison, Katie Harrison and Megan (Scott) Beam; grandnephew Jacob Harrison; grandnieces Loren Harrison, Emma Anderson, and Declyn Beam.
Dave was a good mentor, storyteller, and loved his family. He had a dry sense of humor for which he will be remembered. He will be greatly missed.
A private Christian burial will be held at the Carr-Harrison Cemetery, Ringwood, Illinois. The family wishes to thank Suncrest Hospice Care, Assisting Hands Home Care, Jamil and Felicia, for their wonderful care of Dave. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support Deep Brain Stimulation Research at Rush University Medical Center. Please send memorial gifts to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W. Harrison St., Ste. 300, Chicago, IL 60607-3319 or visit http://rush.convio.net/DHarrison.
For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
In his early years, he worked on his family farm. He always said if he couldn't fly he wanted to be a farmer. But he was passionate about general aviation, obtaining many ratings in multiple airplanes, having unbelievable knowledge of airplane mechanics, and certified as an inspector for the FAA. He worked at many different airports, in the shop and flying charter. He had many flying stories and if you got engaged in talking with him about flying, he loved every moment. Watching movies would elicit comments when they did not have the right engine sound for the airplane on the screen.
Working as a flight instructor at the Waukegan Airport he met Audrey when she started flying lessons. Together they started an aviation parts business, and he was most proud of his contracts with Cessna and Beech in Wichita for cabin door support cables installed on their aircraft on the assembly lines.
Dave was a member of the York House United Methodist Church in Beach Park, Illinois, serving as lay leader and Trustees chairman. He headed the building committee for the new church and for the addition on the parsonage. If his health permitted, he was performing maintenance at the church.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Audrey, daughter Sarah and her husband Thomas Garner, of Round Rock, Texas; son Michael (Leah) Harrison and grandchildren, Alexander, Luella, and Theodore Harrison of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Also surviving are his brothers, Donald (Judy) Harrison, New Cambria, Missouri, and Gary (Dianna) Harrison, Kirksville, Missouri; sister Krystal (Hunter) Roark, McHenry, Illinois; nephews Jeffery (Janice) Harrison and Daniel Courier and nieces Lisa (Steve Ding) Harrison, Katie Harrison and Megan (Scott) Beam; grandnephew Jacob Harrison; grandnieces Loren Harrison, Emma Anderson, and Declyn Beam.
Dave was a good mentor, storyteller, and loved his family. He had a dry sense of humor for which he will be remembered. He will be greatly missed.
A private Christian burial will be held at the Carr-Harrison Cemetery, Ringwood, Illinois. The family wishes to thank Suncrest Hospice Care, Assisting Hands Home Care, Jamil and Felicia, for their wonderful care of Dave. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support Deep Brain Stimulation Research at Rush University Medical Center. Please send memorial gifts to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W. Harrison St., Ste. 300, Chicago, IL 60607-3319 or visit http://rush.convio.net/DHarrison.
For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on May 13, 2020.