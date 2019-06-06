David Edmund Senf, 74 of Wildwood, IL. passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago, IL.He was born on December 12, 1944 to Grover Edmund and Marjorie (Frantz) Senf. On August 29, 1970 he married Judith Miller in San Diego, CA. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 30 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of the Gages Lake Bible Church. He was a referee and umpire for over 45 years. David loved his family above all else. He also loved his dog Lucky very much.David is survived by his wife Judie, his children; Douglas Travnick-Senf, Mark Jonathon (Amy) Senf, and Lori (Christopher) Senf Rozhon, his grandchildren; Nathan Senf, Nicole Senf, Tyler Senf, Molly Senf, Shelby Rozhon, Cody Rozhon, Mark Rozhon and Zach Rozhon, his great great grandchild, Addison, Senf, his siblings; Bonnie (Rev. Van) Poe, Melody Murray, Nancy (Scott) Adams, Barbara (Paul) Cox, and Susan (David) McNerney, his sister-in-law, Mary Senf, several aunts, uncles and cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Timothy Senf.Visitation will be from noon to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Services will be at 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Pastor Jay Lovelace will officiate.Entombment will be at Warren Cemetery.Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in the Lake County News Sun from June 6 to June 7, 2019